Former Castleford Tigers prop Brad Singleton has a new club – after securing a return to Cumbria and signing with Barrow Raiders for the rest of this season.

Singleton will bring the curtain down on his impressive career with his hometown club after inking a deal for the remainder of the 2026 campaign.

He has admitted it will be his final contract and his last club, which will be fitting given how Singleton grew up a Barrow fan and frequently attended the club’s games as a youngster.

And he admitted that after leaving Castleford earlier this season to return to Cumbria with his family, the chance to sign with Barrow was too good to resist.

“Barrow means a lot to me”

“Me and Cresta [head coach Paul Crarey] have always had a great relationship, and with me and my family moving back home and me stepping away from Super League, it just felt right to finish here,” Singleton said.

“Barrow means a lot to me. I love the community, I love what the club stands for, and I know what rugby means to this town. The lads are having a great season. There’s a great group here already, and if I can help in any way on the field, or off it, I absolutely will.

“I grew up watching the Raiders as a kid, so to now get the chance to pull that shirt on myself and represent the town means a lot. Barrow is home for me and my family, and it’ll be a proud moment to play for the first time in the town I grew up in.”

Barrow Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “Brad has always had a very positive relationship with people at this club, and when we heard that he and his family were relocating to Cumbria, we were keen to see whether he was interested in representing his hometown club.

“A proven winner throughout his career, bringing in a player of Brad’s pedigree is a real statement of intent from the club. He is excited to pull on the Raiders shirt, in what will be a proud moment personally and for his wider family.

“Brad brings a new dimension to our forward pack for the remainder of the season, and I’m sure the supporters will give him a very warm welcome.”

Singleton goes straight into contention for this weekend’s clash with Dewsbury Rams.

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