Brad O’Neill learns fate after Wigan Warriors ace accused of spitting

Wigan Warriors’ Brad O’Neill has been referred for further investigation by the Match Review Panel after an allegation of spitting was made against the hooker.

As is normally the case, the Good Friday derby saw a number of flash points take place, with one including the 23-year-old after a coming together of the two teams.

Within that, it was alleged that O’Neill had spat at a St Helens player, which resulted in a complaint being made and the incident being placed on report.

After the incident was reviewed by the Match Review Panel on Monday, the incident has been referred. Crucially, it must be stressed that at this point O’Neill has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

In essence, it is understood that St Helens will now be asked to provide further evidence to prove that the allegation made was legitimate, with current evidence unable to conclusively prove that O’Neill did spit at anyone.

Any further evidence lodged will be reviewed. After that, the MRP will make a call on whether O’Neill should face a tribunal or not.

What it does mean is that O’Neill will be free to play against Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup quarter-final, with any evidence provided not to be reviewed until the MRP reconvenes again, which will be on Monday.

If O’Neill is charged and found guilty, he would face a sizable ban. RFL guidelines state that any player found guilty of spitting will receive a four to six-match ban, which would come as a major blow to the Warriors and O’Neill himself.

But for now, he has not been found guilty of anything and will be free to play until any evidence that proves otherwise comes to light.

He has been an ever-present for the Warriors during their Super League campaign so far.