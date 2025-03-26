Brad O’Neill to make Wigan return this week as Jai Field update given

Wigan Warriors and England hooker Brad O’Neill will make his comeback this Sunday against Salford Red Devils, Matt Peet has confirmed.

O’Neill has not featured for the Super League champions since suffering a serious ACL injury last July. There was no initial timeframe given for his recovery when the injury happened.

However, Matt Peet revealed during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday that the plan was always for O’Neill to return around this time – and he will be back on the field this weekend.

“He’ll play this week,” Peet told Love Rugby League.

“It’s been planned for a while. There’s a bit of us having to hold him back but his enthusiasm is one of the things we love about him.”

The Warriors will still be without Abbas Miski on Sunday – but they will hold off on the prospect of surgery for the winger due to their upcoming break in the Challenge Cup.

That will give Miski another fortnight to recover from the knee problem that has been plaguing him.

However, Peet was more coy on whether or not Jai Field would be clear to play as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem.

He said: “Abbas won’t play this week. We’ll know more next week. We thought giving him a couple of weeks could benefit him.”

And on Field, Peet simply said: “We’ll see how Jai pulls up in training.”

