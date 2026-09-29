Wigan Warriors hooker Brad O’Neill has been crowned the winner of the 2026 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award.

O’Neill was named the latest winner of Super League’s most illustrious individual award at a dinner in Manchester on Tuesday evening, having proven to be the number one choice of a panel of former winners of the Man of Steel award.

O’Neill saw off competition from his Wigan Warriors team-mate Adam Keighran and Leeds Rhinos fullback Lachie Miller, both of whom were shortlisted in the top three for the accolade.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet saw off competition from Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur and Toulouse’s Sylvain Houles to be named coach of the year, with St Helens star Harry Robertson winning the young player of the year award for the second consecutive season.

Wigan Warriors half-back Jenna Foubister was crowned Woman of Steel, having been nominated for the award last year. Foubister has enjoyed a sensational season for Denis Betts’ side – with Betts also crowned coach of the year for the WSL on the night.

Meanwhile, Halifax Panthers superstar Rob Hawkins, one of the standout players in the Wheelchair Super League, was crowned the winner of the Wheels of Steel award.

Rugby League Awards Dinner winners

Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel: Brad O’Neill (Wigan Warriors)

Woman of Steel: Jenna Foubister (Wigan Warriors)

Wheels of Steel: Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers)

More to follow.