Brad Fittler has revealed the main priority for the next Australia coach: to actually get the logistics behind the Ashes tour organised.

Fittler has rejected the chance to coach the Kangaroos this year in the three-match series against England. The job now looks likely to go to former Test hooker Cameron Smith.

But Fittler, speaking on the Six Tackles with Gus podcast, has admitted that there has been no planning put in place for the tour just three months out from the Kangaroos coming over for the trip.

He admitted there is a ‘fair bit to do’ for whoever succeeds Mal Meninga – with no training pitches or accommodation booked as it stands.

When asked what the biggest challenge for the coach was, Fittler said: “Well you’ve got to get it organised. It’s been left late. There’s no fields booked, no hotels booked.. there’s no staff.

“So.. yeah. It’s got to happen. And then there’s eligibility issues going on so there’s a fair bit to do. But at the end of the day there’s a game at Wembley, a game at Everton and a game at Leeds. And they’re happy. From what I’ve been told there’s more people that will watch these games than ever before.”

Fittler did admit that he was disappointed he wouldn’t get the chance to coach the Kangaroos at Wembley later this year – ranking his experience of playing at the old stadium as his most precious memory in rugby league.

He said: “I played at Wembley 25 years ago and it’s the best memory. Standing there, doing the national anthems, is my best memory possible in rugby league. I remember seeing my mum in the grandstands.. the ground is incredible. It’s got this mystique about it.”

