NRL legend Brad Fittler has taken himself out of the running for the Kangaroos job, saying he’s too tied up with media commitments to give it the focus it deserves.

The former New South Wales State of Origin coach was widely reported to be the frontrunner to replace Mal Meninga, who stepped away from the national team after accepting the head coaching role with the Perth Bears.

But after some serious reflection, Fittler said he couldn’t give the Kangaroos role the time and energy the role requires and deserves.

“There was an opportunity there, I’m very grateful for them thinking about me,” Fittler told 2GB’s Wide World of Sports.

“But I think just in the situation I’m in at the moment, my commitments to Channel Nine – I work for the NRL, I’m really enjoying that.”

Fittler, who led the Blues to three Origin series wins during his tenure as coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021, said the decision didn’t come easy.

“I agonised over the decision,” he said. “What an incredible opportunity, but I didn’t think I could do it justice. That’s why I didn’t want to commit to it.”

With the Kangaroos set to take on England abroad an end-of-season Ashes series, the Australian Rugby League Commission now finds itself without a head coach just four months out from the tour.

According to Fittler, the job requires someone with full focus and dedication – something he says he can’t provide while juggling multiple roles in television and the NRL’s commercial and participation divisions.

“It’s someone that needs a bit of time. They need to get hotels, grounds, training fields, equipment – everything.”

“It’s a big job ahead, but what an awesome experience it’s going to be, three tests over in England,” he said.

‘Muddy waters’

Fittler also noted the obstacles that can arise between working in the media and simultaneously coaching professional teams.

“I always found even when I was commentating while I coached the Origin team, it makes it a bit uncomfortable when you’re talking about players and then you have to pick players,” he said.

“It got a bit muddy at stages and wore on my conscience at times.”

While Fittler isn’t taking the role now, he’s not shutting the door on coaching for good.

“I won’t say I won’t ever do it again in the future,” he said.

Eyes turn to Smith and Walters

With Fittler out of the race, eyes move forward to the other high-profile candidates Cameron Smith and Kevin Walters – both former Origin coaches who also work in the media.

Smith, a former Kangaroos captain and immortal in waiting, was initially part of Billy Slater’s coaching team with Queensland before taking a step back.

Walters has more experience in the top job after coaching Queensland from 2016 to 2019, a stint in the Super League, and then went on to lead the Broncos to the 2023 grand final – before being shown the door at Red Hill last year.

People often forget that Walters is a six-time premiership winner, who played most of his years in the halves under Wayne Bennett.

The now pundit, has made it clear he’d love a crack at the Kangaroos job and is eager to jump back into coaching.

In saying that, Wayne Bennett’s name has also resurfaced, but ARLC rules barring current club coaches from national team duties make his appointment unlikely.

The same rule applies to Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur, who was initially in line for the Perth job before Mal Meninga threw his hat into the ring.

The ARLC will have to get a move on to find a coach who can lead Australia through a tough an mostly sold out overseas tour – and while Fittler won’t be in the box seat, he says he’ll be watching on with plenty of admiration.

“It’s an incredible job, nut it’s someone else’s turn right now,” he said.