Brad Fash will become Hull FC’s joint-ninth all-time appearance maker as he runs out for the 200th time on Thursday night, though his future remains unclear.

Born and bred in Hull, Fash made his first-team bow for the Black and Whites in July 2015, featuring off the bench in a Super League clash against Castleford Tigers.

Just shy of 11 years on, Thursday night’s Round 8 clash at home against St Helens will bring his 200th game for the club, seeing him move level with cult hero Jamie Shaul in terms of appearances.

Only eight men have ever played more games for Hull than Shaul as things stand, and it’s all but a given that Fash will move ahead of him outright soon.

But what isn’t a given is whether the forward – who turned 30 in January – will remain at the MKM Stadium beyond the end of this season.

Off-contract Hull FC stalwart to hit remarkable club landmark with future still in balance

Having penned a three-year extension until the end of the current campaign back in 2023, Fash is off-contract, and there have been no hints dropped as to whether he will ink a new deal with the club.

As per the rules, he has been able to talk to other clubs about a move to 2027 since November 1.

But one-time England Knights international Fash has never permanently donned the shirt of any other club than FC, and it wouldn’t appear he’d wish to do so now if given the choice.

The veteran has loan appearances on his CV for Doncaster, Leigh and Toronto Wolfpack, made earlier in his career, but West Hull has always been his home.

For now, Fash – whose six career tries to date have all come for Hull, with the most recent of those scored in 2023 – will take the plaudits as he reaches his landmark of 200 Airlie Birds appearances on Thursday night.

Hull FC’s top appearance makers of all-time

1. Danny Houghton – 451

2. Richard Horne – 387

3. Kirk Yeaman – 374

4. Richard Whiting – 257

5. Paul King – 253

6. Ewan Dowes – 240

7. Danny Washbrook – 229

8. Paul Cooke – 221

9. Jamie Shaul – 200

= Brad Fash – 200 (including upcoming St Helens game)

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!