Championship stalwart Brad England has retired from professional rugby league with immediate effect, hanging up his boots without playing a game for Batley Bulldogs.

England joined Batley at the start of this month from fellow Championship club North Wales Crusaders, who were in deep financial trouble at the time.

The back-rower has not featured for the Bulldogs though, with his last game coming for Crusaders against one of his former clubs in Keighley Cougars back on April 12.

That awasing his 149th and final career appearance, with Batley having now confirmed the 31-year-old’s decision to retire.

Championship stalwart Brad England hangs up boots following recent Batley move

Set to turn 32 in November, veteran forward England played the first game of his professional career for Gloucestershire All Golds in April 2015, lining up for them against South Wales Scorpions.

He has since gone on to don a shirt for Featherstone Rovers, Doncaster, Bradford Bulls, Keighley and Crusaders: establishing himself as a stalwart in both the Championship and League 1.

As Batley announced his retirement, their head coach James Ford said: “Firstly, I am extremely disappointed for Brad that he is calling time on his career.

“He is a good person who I have enjoyed plenty of moments with. I remember our conversations at Castleford Scholarship very well!

“I genuinely hope we stay in contact and start a new chapter of friendship.

“Secondly, I am gutted our supporters didn’t get to see him play his full bloodied style in our shirt. They would have loved him.

“Good luck Brad, and do not be a stranger.”

England hangs up his boots having scored 37 tries in his 149 career appearances, including three this term in the eight games he played across all competitions for Crusaders.

The club he officially departs as he retires, Batley, sit 11th on the Championship ladder having won five and lost six of their first 11 games in the competition in 2026.

This weekend, the Bulldogs coincidentally host England’s former club Crusaders, who sit bottom of the Championship having been deducted 12 competition points earlier this year after going through insolvency during their financial crisis.

Sunday’s clash could bring the debut of young utility back Mitch Beedle, who joined the Bulldogs on a permanent basis from Super League outfit Castleford Tigers earlier this week, penning a deal which runs until the end of the current campaign.