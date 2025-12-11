Former Bradford Bulls star makes Championship switch for 2026 as next destination confirmed

North Wales Crusaders have swooped to sign experienced back-rower Brad England from fellow Championship outfit Keighley Cougars ahead of 2026.

England, who turned 31 in November, is a stalwart of the second and third tiers in the British game having already racked up close to 150 senior career appearances.

After making his bow in the game for Gloucestershire All Golds against South Wales Scorpions back in April 2015, he has gone on to don a shirt for Featherstone Rovers, Doncaster, Bradford Bulls and Keighley.

Joining Keighley at the back end of the 2024 campaign, he spent just over a season at Cougar Park – scoring 11 tries in 20 appearances across all competitions.

Now, he has moved on to pastures new for 2026 in the shape of League 1 champions Crusaders.

Both Crusaders and Keighley will make the step up into a 21-team second tier next season as the Championship merges with the third tier to form one bumper competition.

As the Welsh outfit announced his signing, England said: “It’s an exciting opportunity for me and my family to join the League 1 champions.

“It gives me chance to play alongside some quality players and test myself against top Championship competition. I’m looking forward to meeting all the players and the challenge ahead.”

Of the five clubs England has pulled a shirt on for so far in his career, Bradford remain the one he has made the most appearances for – with 47 games played for the Bulls between 2021 and 2023.

Crusaders head coach Dean Muir has taken the reins ahead of 2026 following the departure of Carl Forster, who has himself linked up with Bradford as their new assistant coach following the Bulls’ return to Super League.

On the addition of England, Muir added: “I’m really happy to have secured Brad.

“He is a talented back-rower who gives us punch on edge. Brad is a strike player and fits into how we want to play.

“He is someone who will work well with our group and I can’t wait for him to get on the training field.”