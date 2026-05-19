Championship outfit Salford RLFC have handed Brad Dwyer a contract until the end of 2026, tying down the veteran hooker for the remainder of the campaign.

Dwyer – who turned 33 in April – has been a Salford player since the beginning of this season, when he joined the phoenix club having featured on loan for their previous incarnation under the ‘Red Devils’ moniker last year.

A Challenge Cup winner with Leeds Rhinos back in 2020, Dwyer had looked set to hang his boots up following his departure from Super League side Leigh Leopards at the end of 2025.

But he has delivered consistently impressive performances for Salford so far this season, and even earned a brief stint back in Super League recently as he featured on loan for Castleford Tigers in a defeat at Hull KR.

Salford RLFC tie down Brad Dwyer following Castleford Tigers loan stint

That sole loan appearance for Cas came via the one-week loan system introduced by the Rugby Football League (RFL) this year, and sparked questions around whether Dwyer would seek out a more permanent return to the top-flight.

But content with the Reds in the Championship, he has now put pen to paper on a contract which will see him remain at the CorpArq Stadium until the end of the campaign.

Dwyer’s deal was announced by Salford via social media on Monday evening, with the experienced hooker saying: “It’s nice to give reassurance to the fans that I am sticking around for the rest of the year.

“To go and play lower-end Super League, given where I am living, wasn’t necessarily a massive ambition of mine.

“I wanted to be a part of building something special (at Salford).”

Wigan-born Dwyer has so far scored seven tries in 13 games across all competitions for the Reds this term, with his career appearance tally now standing at 334.

Scoring 85 career tries to date along with kicking a sole drop goal, he has now featured for ten clubs, with Cas the latest after his sole game in their colours at the back end of April.

Warrington Wolves, Swinton Lions, Huddersfield Giants, London Broncos, Featherstone Rovers, Leeds, Hull FC and Leigh are the other clubs he has represented to date along with Salford.

With interim head coach Dave Hewitt still at the helm, Dwyer and the Reds are next in action on Sunday afternoon when they make the short trip to Halifax Panthers.