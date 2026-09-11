Brad Arthur’s tense 103-word interview as Leeds Rhinos players slammed following latest defeat

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur slammed his side’s individual errors in their 18-12 defeat to Hull FC in the final round of the regular Super League season, before describing their run of home defeats as ‘not good enough’.

The West Yorkshire side dominated both possession and territory across the 80 minutes at Headingley Stadium in the round 27 clash, but ultimately left points out on the pitch as Andy Last’s side secured victory.

As a result, Leeds now head into the play-offs off the back of two straight defeats, following their 40-8 thrashing at the hands of Wigan Warriors last time out, and also find themselves with four defeats from their past nine league fixtures.

‘You’ve got to nail a skill and our skill was poor’

The most frustrating thing for Arthur is the fact Leeds also created plenty of chances. Jack Bird had two tries, including a late score that could have pulled them to within touching distance, chalked off, while the likes of Chris Hankinson and Ash Handley also saw golden opportunities go begging.

“It was a bit erratic at times,” the head coach told Sky Sports. “Some of our skill on the ball was very poor; we created enough opportunities and had more than enough field position, but we were poor on our edges. It’s as simple as that.

“It’s an individual thing. You’ve got to nail a skill and our skill was poor. We created enough chances and had enough field position.”

This latest loss also leaves Leeds on an unwanted record of three consecutive losses at Headingley after previously winning their past 11 across the rest of the season, which will cause serious concern heading into their home semi-final in two weeks.

“We’ve got two weeks and it’s (the play-offs) is a new competition,” Arthur added. “But we’re not happy with those last three performances at home. They weren’t good enough; this place needs to be a tough place to come and play.”

Leeds now have a week off after securing second place in the Super League table, but will face the highest-ranked team from the eliminators at Headingley with a Grand Final spot on the line.

READ MORE: Leeds Rhinos NEED a rest as Grand Final hopes questioned after crushing Hull FC defeat