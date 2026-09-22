Brad Arthur says his admitted his side must overcome the hurdle of winning when the stakes are at their highest as semi-final week arrives for Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds have had an excellent season and progressed hugely under Arthur, but their ability to win do-or-die rugby is yet to be proven.

They have yet to win a knockout game against Super League opposition under Arthur. In fact, they haven’t beaten a top-flight side in the Challenge Cup since winning the competition in 2020.

They were dispatched by Wigan Warriors in what was effectively a shootout for the League Leaders’ Shield, reiterating their struggles in the top games.

It is something Arthur is not shying away from as his side arrives at another high-magnitude game.

“You only operate on honesty and we haven’t handled those hurdles at the moment,” Arthur told Love Rugby League.

“We’ve just got to get the one. We’ve got to work hard, we’ve got to believe. We’ve done the work. It’s not a fluke that we’re sitting in second spot. It’s not a fluke that we’re either ranked number one or number two in every defence and attack stat in the game.

“Obviously, we know what we need to do. We just need to go and do it. Like I said, we’ve got enough experience in that team with our senior players.”

Leeds certainly don’t lack experience. Their squad possesses four players to win a Grand Final in Super League or the NRL.

Arthur will call upon those players in the coming weeks to help the rest experience that feeling.

“We’ve certainly got the senior players, but we’ve got a lot of guys with experience individually. As a team, we probably don’t have all that collectively, whereas Wigan have got the same team for a long time collectively as a team, so we’re still learning that.

“We’ve got a lot of guys with a lot of experience that have had it at different times in different teams, different environments and different places. We’re probably not as well equipped as Wigan, but there’s only one way. They’ve become good at it.

“We’ve got that opportunity, but we’ve got a big game ahead of us. We’ve learned a lot throughout the season. I think most of our losses this year have probably looked the same where we’ve got a bit frustrated and we’ve just got to learn that the scoreboard will tick itself over naturally.

“If it’s not getting ticked over, we get a bit impatient and we want to try and force it. That’s a bit of the learn for us.”