Brad Arthur’s classy tribute to Ryan Hall ahead of major Leeds Rhinos milestone

Leeds Rhinos head coach has showered club icon Ryan Hall with praise, with the iconic winger set to reach 350 games for the club when he takes to the field tonight against Wakefield Trinity.

The 37-year-old, who recently penned a one-year extension to keep him at Headingley for the 2026 season, made his Rhinos debut back in 2007 and has gone onto become a club legend.

In his first spell with Leeds, Hall notched an astonishing 233 tries, and after returning to the club this off-season after six seasons away, has added a further nine to his tally to take him up to 242 in his 349 appearances to date.

Hall currently sits fifth in the all-time appearance charts for the Rhinos, but is closing in on Keith Senior’s tally of 363 and the late Rob Burrow’s 364.

‘He’s so integral to our squad’

The winger also recently passed 500 career games, with 106 to his name at Hull KR, 11 for the Sydney Roosters and 42 Test caps for England and Great Britain, and Arthur feels his professionalism is the key to his longevity.

“It just feels like we’re talking about the bloke every week, given the amount of milestones that he’s bringing up!” Arthur quipped ahead of his side’s clash with Wakefield.

“He’s so professional, he’s a good example for the young guys and an example of how you get yourself to 350 games for one club and 500-plus games across your career by the way he looks after himself.

“He’s so integral to our squad, because with guys like him and Kallum (Watkins), you don’t have to worry about their performances so you can try and grow the guys underneath them.

“You can see his importance. We watched another highlights reel of him again today, and the things he was doing then, he’s still doing now. He might have been lighter and faster a few years ago, but he’s still such an integral part of this team.”

Hall has been a mainstay in the Rhinos squad this season, with 19 appearances to his name at the time of writing, and is again likely to keep his spot in Arthur’s starting line-up to face the Trin tonight with the Australian head coach making just one enforced change to his wider 21-man squad for the clash at Belle Vue.

