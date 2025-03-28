Brad Arthur admitted he should potentially ‘complain and whinge’ more after Keenan Palasia’s controversial sin-bin on Friday night: but says he will not lodge a complaint with the RFL over the call.

With Leeds‘ game against Warrington firmly in the balance in the final moments, Palasia was shown a yellow card for a tackle on Lachlan Fitzgibbon that was adjudged to be high by the match officials.

Within seconds, Warrington scored what proved to be the match-winning try through Jake Thewlis, just after Palasia had left the field.

And Arthur admitted post-match that it was a tackle he has seen plenty of already this season, many of which have gone unpunished.

He said: “I’ve seen plenty of those already in five or six rounds. Maybe as a coach I need to complain more and whinge about the referee. We’ve worked really hard on our discipline. We can’t be the least-penalised team in the competition and come here and concede seven penalties.

“It seems to be a lot compared to what we’ve given away already.”

When asked if Leeds would consider a formal complaint over the call, Arthur insisted: “No. We’ll just worry about what we need to worry about.”

The Leeds coach did praise his team for their efforts on the night though, admitting the Rhinos were ‘heroic’ before just falling short in the final few moments.

He said: “They were very heroic. Their effort in defence, the effort was great, the physicality was great. In the second half, a couple of penalties and errors gave them field position. We’ve got some things to work on but there’s definitely a football team there.”

Leeds now have a week off due to the break for the Challenge Cup.

