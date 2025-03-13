Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur could shift star back Jake Connor into the halves this weekend to fill the void left by Matt Frawley’s absence.

The Australian half-back, who joined Leeds from Canberra in 2024, failed an HIA in the 11-0 defeat to Catalans last Saturday, which leaves Arthur with yet another headache in his spine.

Brad Arthur weighing up Jake Connor position switch

Following Connor’s switch to Leeds from Huddersfield Giants this off-season, Arthur touted the five-cap England international as a potential option at half-back, but since Lachie Miller’s injury, he has quickly shifted back to fullback.

But, with Miller in line for a potential return this weekend and a new opening alongside Brodie Croft in the halves, Arthur said he could be an option to start there this weekend.

DON’T MISS: Every club’s standout player after opening month as Man of Steel candidates emerge

“Yeah, he could be,” Arthur told members of the media ahead of the clash with St Helens. “We’ve done quite a few different things this week, but we probably won’t know much more until gameday on Friday.

“Jake has done a bit there this week.”

So far this campaign, Connor has notched 11 goals and one try in his four Super League appearances and also nabbed four assists too. He also broke the club record for most points on debut, scoring 32 points in their 92-0 win over the Wests Warriors in round three of the Challenge Cup.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Which Super League clubs voted against Nigel Wood’s RFL return?

Connor isn’t the only option available to Arthur, though. Morgan Gannon has impressed in his outings at half-back against Salford and Castleford this season, and young starlet Jack Sinfield has also shown some strong signs in his games against the Fords and Les Dracs as well.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur has named his squad to travel to St Helens this Friday in the Betfred Challenge Cup Fourth Round, kick off 8pm.

More here https://t.co/D8mL410gFp pic.twitter.com/Rawb3SNXPJ — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) March 12, 2025

Arthur backs Connor’s defensive efforts

The new recruit has quickly become an integral part of the Rhinos attack, however, he has at times had his defensive capabilities questioned.

However, Arthur has lept to his star players defence and backs him to front up to the challenge of St Helens this weekend – even if it’s in a new position.

“I’m only dealing on what I’ve seen here when dealing with him, but any time we’ve done a defence session or wrestling Jake’s been committed to it. He understands the system and how we want to defend and being strong in that front line with a positive, aggressive mindset.

Arthur added: “He’s got some good defenders around him, that left edge is getting better with their combinations as well so I’d only expect him to do his job, and I’m sure he will.”

READ MORE: Ryan Hall injury update as Brad Arthur delivers Leeds Rhinos squad latest ahead of St Helens tie