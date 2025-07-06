Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has revealed that he hopes to be ‘close’ to a decision on his future before the end of July.

Arthur masterminded another impressive Leeds win on Sunday afternoon as the Rhinos moved back up to third with a stunning victory at Super League leaders Hull KR.

It has inevitably raised speculation and questions about his future again. Both Arthur and the Rhinos have refused to reveal whether or not he will be remaining at the club in 2026, with the Australian coy on what the future may hold.

But Arthur has never once hidden his enjoyment at working for Leeds, with only family ties likely to force him back Down Under next year.

He reiterated that love for Leeds again on Sunday afternoon before revealing that a decision – or at least a deadline on one – now could be close.

He said: “I love the joint and I’m having a great time living week to week. You know, that win helps, but I mean, it’s not the reason if I decide to go home. Hopefully, we can get close to a decision at the end of the month. But like I said, I’m really enjoying it each week.”

Arthur also admitted he took great enjoyment from Leeds’ win at Craven Park, not least the match-winning try from Lachie Miller which sealed victory.

“It was great,” Arthur said. “They got the finish, but I think a bit of credit’s got to go to Lachie, who started the play, and he finished the play.

“Then also young Alfie (Edgell). He hasn’t had many opportunities for us this year, and it’s hard when you come in as a kid to do your job. He was brave, he took the game on, and he came up with the right play for us.”