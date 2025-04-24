Brad Arthur has admitted he would be interested in taking the role as head coach of a new Perth franchise.

Reports in Australia have suggested that a deal to bring in a team in Perth as the NRL’s next expansion club are now back on the table for the 2027 season.

The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed that Arthur is the preferred choice of that franchise to become its new head coach.

The Leeds boss has made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL, with his current contract in Super League expiring at the end of this season.

He has insisted he will make a decision on his future soon but told reporters in Australia that he would be interested in Perth.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that I would love to coach in the NRL again,” Arthur said. “I still feel like I have a lot to offer and have learnt a lot over the past 12 months that will make me a better coach than the one that left Parramatta.

“I also want to be closer to my two boys. It’s hard being away from them and missing their careers.

“Would I like the Perth job? Of course. I feel I have proven that I can build a club from the ground up, because that’s what we had to do when I started at Parramatta.

“But this is all premature … But if you’re asking me if I would be interested, then yes, I would be.”

Sam Burgess’ name has also been speculated as a possible contender for the role, but Arthur’s experience is likely to push him closer to the top of the list.

The Rhinos coach is likely to be asked about the rumours during his pre-match media conference on Thursday morning – with speculation about an Australian return once again high on the agenda.