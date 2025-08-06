Brad Arthur reveals ‘multi-year Leeds Rhinos offer as hint dropped on 2026 decision

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur will make his decision on his future with the club this coming Monday, with the West Yorkshire outfit offering him a multi-year deal.

This confirmation follows months of speculation over his future, with the Australian coach torn between family commitments and his love for the Rhinos.

Arthur took over as Leeds boss just over a year ago and has been cited with turning the club back into serious play-off contenders.

‘I’ll make a decision on Monday’

The former Parramatta Eels boss had previously detailed he and Rhinos’ sporting director, Ian Blease, were set for crunch talks over his future last Friday (1st August), and following that meeting, Arthur revealed there is a concrete offer on the table for him to remain at the Rhinos for the foreseeable future.

“Me and Bleasey had a good conversation the other day,” he told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Leigh Leopards. “We talked about a multi-year deal with a few options in the club’s way and a couple of things for me. And I’ll make a decision on Monday.

“My priority is the game on Thursday, but I think the boys are playing Friday and Saturday, let them play their games and we’ll have a discussion on Monday.”

“I haven’t got anything about the deal running through my mind. I’ve spoken to Bleasey, and there’s nothing I need to go back and forth on. The deal is what it is. I need to have that conversation with my kids and make sure everyone is comfortable.

“My daughter has got to go back to university for 12 months, and they’re the conversations I don’t want to have until they get through what they get through at the weekend.

“I’ve answered all the questions I think I need to. There’s nothing that I’m not happy about, but it’s now about if I’m prepared to make some decisions based on my family. The club have been great and they’ve been patient with me the whole way through, but it’s got to the point where a decision needs to be made. I need to make decisions for my family and the club need to make decisions for them.

“I’m happy with everything. There’s no toing and froing with the club; it’s now just how I can commit to staying here. There’s nothing else here.

“I’m really focusing on the game, and I don’t want to put pressure on the two boys (Arthur’s two sons) and want them to concentrate on what they get paid to do and play footie, and then on Sunday we’ll have a good discussion and we’ll know exactly where I need to be come Monday.”

