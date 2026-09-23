Fergus McCormack will step into the breach at fullback this week for Leeds Rhinos for just his fifth senior game – with Brad Arthur confirming the plan without Jack Bird and Ash Handley.

Leeds have been rocked by the loss of two senior players in Bird and Handley with injury issues – though neither have been ruled out beyond this week should the Rhinos beat Warrington on Friday and make it to Old Trafford.

But Arthur has revealed that youngster McCormack – who was overlooked initially when Lachie Miller suffered a season-ending hamstring injury – has now been given the nod for their biggest game of the season.

Arthur outlines injury plan

The Leeds coach confirmed the loss of Bird with a hamstring problem and Handley to a back issue in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

He said: “Birdy last week had a bit of a hamstring complaint so he won’t be right this week. It’s a week to week proposition but he won’t be right for this week.

“Ash.. I don’t know, he just came out with a bit of a disc bulge which is referring some pain down into his leg. He won’t be available again this week but again it’s just a week to week proposition. It was last week he did that.”

That has led Arthur with effectively no choice but to give McCormack an outing at fullback – but having trained there for over a week, the Leeds coach insists the youngster is more than ready.

He said: “Every time you get an injury it’s a blow, it doesn’t matter who it is. I like these situations, some of the best decisions are the ones I’ve been forced into.

“I’m looking forward to young Fergus playing at fullback. He’s trained really well since last week, we’ve had four sessions and he looks a lot more comfortable with us and at ease. He looks a lot more comfortable with the belief that he belongs.

“We’re really happy that he gets a chance. I knew Birdy was early in the week so the obvious switch was Ash back to the centres and Fergus to fullback so he’s trained there the full time.”

Leeds’ possible centre options

Arthur also revealed that Fergus’ brother Ned – who will head to Wakefield Trinity in 2027 – is among the possible options to slot in at centre.

Chris Hankinson is another option, with the utility fit and available for selection despite being ‘off feet’ in recent days.

“I’ve got a couple of options there,” Arthur said. “We’ve got our final session soon but Ned has done a bit there, we’ve a couple of young blokes but we’ll finalise that when we get through today’s session.”

“He’s in consideration there,” Arthur said of Hankinson. “We’ve had him off feet he’ll do bit there today. The thing is we’ve got a really good forward pack and a quality pack and I was faced into a tough decision to leave one or two of them out but things have been made a little bit easier in that sense now.”