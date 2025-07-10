Brad Arthur reveals definitive Leeds Rhinos deadline on 2026 plans

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed he will fully discuss his 2026 plans with Sporting Director Ian Blease at the end of this month.

Speculation surrounding Arthur’s future has dominated headlines this season, with the Australian torn between family commitments back at home or enjoying his time in West Yorkshire, but it now seems he is nearing a final decision on his future.

This also comes exactly one year to the day since Arthur was announced as Rhinos head coach, following the departure of Rohan Smith.

Brad Arthur offers Leeds Rhinos future timeline

While Leeds are keen to keep Arthur around for at least another season, the former Parramatta Eels boss has openly admitted the club have not put any pressure on him regarding a date to decide his future.

However, Arthur has now himself put a timeframe on the matter, revealing he will have that long-awaited sitdown with Blease at the end of the month.

“It’s a week-to-week thing, but by the end of the month, Bleasy and I will sit down at the end of the month and we’ll have a good discussion,” he told members of the press ahead of their game against St Helens.

“We’ve got three games to get through and then have a chat, and then put a timeline on it from there.

“In three weeks time, we’ll have a conversation.”

The Australian also reflected on his first 12 months at Headingley, in which he has helped turn the club’s fortunes around.

“Fun, I’ve enjoyed it; it’s rejuvenated me a bit. I was a bit flat and down about the way I ended the last job, but this was needed for me. It was the right decision, it’s been good for me.

“It’s given me a different look at some things and I’ve learnt a lot of lessons, and sometimes you only learn these the tough way and I’ve done that, but it’s made me better.

“The club is run by good people, it’s heading in the right direction and I’m really enjoying the buy-in from the players at the moment.”

Arthur made an immediate impact upon his arrival last season, but the full effects of their transformation are being shown this season. Leeds currently sit third in Super League after a run of eight wins from their past 10 games, with those coming against the likes of Hull KR, Leigh Leopards and St Helens.

Crucially, they also now sit two points behind defending champions Wigan Warriors, and are in touching distance of top spot as well heading into the final rounds of the season.

