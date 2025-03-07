Brad Arthur provides Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley injury update ahead of Catalans clash

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed half-back duo Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley are ready for action for their clash against Catalans Dragons.

The duo both picked up injuries in Leeds’ round two win over Salford Red Devils and missed their win over Castleford Tigers as a result.

Croft took a serious head knock in the win over his former side, which required an extended period of treatment on the pitch and later saw him stretchered off the field, meanwhile Frawley picked up a nasty gash on his hand.

But, it seems they have both made a speedy recovery from their respective knocks, with Arthur detailing the pair were both ‘good to go’.

“Frawls (Matt Frawley) is good and Crofty (Brodie Croft) is good,” he told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Les Dracs. “They got through training, so they’re good to go.

He added: “Both guys have that good level of experience, maturity and composure that we need.”

With the pair now back fully fit, it can be assumed they will come straight back into the starting line-up in place of Jack Sinfield and Morgan Gannon – who started in the halves for the 38-24 win over Castleford – but Arthur was quick to praise the efforts of the makeshift pairing in that victory.

“But, in saying that the two guys we put out there last week (Jack Sinfield and Morgan Gannon) did a very good job. It’s all part of young Jack’s (Jack Sinfield) development and growth when he gets his opportunities. He still managed to get the team around the field and get over for seven tries, but he’s just learning from those guys.”

Lachie Miller out

Whilst this is good news for Leeds, Arthur has also confirmed Lachie Miller will not feature this weekend despite being named in the wider 21-man squad.

“Lachie (Miller) is still about a week away,” said Arthur. “He won’t play.”

With Miller still out of action, Jake Connor will more than likely continue his run at fullback.

Elsewhere in the spine, Andy Ackers looks set to retain his starting shirt at hooker, with Keenan Palasia also in line to start at loose forward again after a try-scoring outing in last weekend’s West Yorkshire derby.

A win for Leeds this weekend could also see them leapfrog into third place in the Super League table.

