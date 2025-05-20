Brad Arthur ‘overlooked’ for NRL job as ‘preferred candidates’ in unique co-coach role revealed

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur looks increasingly likely to miss out on coaching Perth in 2027: with Warrington’s Sam Burgess now favourite to be one of two co-coaches.

That’s according to fresh reports on Triple M Radio in Australia. Arthur has long been considered the heavy favourite to take the Perth job, and was interviewed from the role last week.

But Brent Read has now revealed that Perth have ‘gone past’ Arthur as the leading candidate and are now prioritising the prospect of a unique double act of Burgess and Mal Meninga.

They will reportedly become co-coaches of the Bears and put a squad together ahead of their entry in 2027.

The news will be fascinating for Leeds fans, who remain hopeful that Arthur could stay at the club beyond this season.

Read said on Triple M: “From day dot, Brad has been the front-runner to the point where there were suggestions that Brad was practically guaranteed the job but the story today is that Mal and Sam have now gone past Brad.

“They are the favourites for the role, potentially as co-coaches of that team in its inaugural season and over the next 12 months as they piece together a team.”

An announcement is understood to be imminent, with the NRL keen to have Perth’s coaching set-up in place as soon as possible to give them time to build a squad.

And it now looks as though Meninga, who would relinquish his role as Kangaroos coach, and Burgess – who would step away from Warrington if a deal can be struck – are set to land the role in a remarkable turn of events.

They would coach the team together, with Read saying: “It definitely sounds like Mal and Sam are the favourites for that job. The NRL have stressed that it’s not done but that was the mail we got today, Mal and Sam are the preferred candidates.”