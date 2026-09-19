Leeds Rhinos will stick with Ash Handley at fullback with Brad Arthur relaxed after their surprise defeat to Hull FC.

The Rhinos entered their week off on the back of a disappointing defeat to the Black and Whites as they started life without star number one Lachie Miller, who will miss the play-offs with a hamstring injury.

England hopeful Handley was moved from centre to fullback for the final regular league game of the season, but they were able to manage just 12 points against a side that has struggled defensively throughout the year.

But Arthur insists that loss has not rocked the Rhinos, who are content with where they’re at heading into the semi-finals.

“We dominated field position, we dominated physically, we dominated territory,” he said.

“The positive out of it is, we’re not looking at it and going, we couldn’t create this, we couldn’t do this, we couldn’t do that. The thing for us is, where we’ve got to learn, the first one at the start of the year when we had a lot of players out against Leigh in round one was different, but the other six losses, I reckon, have looked pretty much the same.

“We’ve dominated the stats, but we just haven’t been able to turn the points, the opportunities into points and then we’ve gotten frustrated and then the frustration has boiled over into a bit of defensive frailty as well.

“We’ll sit down and we’ll focus on a bit of a season review, just because we’ve got that opportunity with 14 days off. We’ve done it, we haven’t presented to the players yet, but we’re ranked one or two in every single stat in attack and defence, so we’ve got to focus on the positives, focus on the opportunities that we did create.

“If we’re bombing that amount of tries every week, it probably is an issue. We just need to not sweep it under the carpet, but we’ve addressed it and we need to then go back to training, make sure that they’re all practising their attention to detail, their skill.

“Like I said, it could be different if we didn’t create all those opportunities. The guys that didn’t nail their skill, like Ash Handley on two of them, nails his skill every week. Jake got a couple of things where he kicked, where he would have passed, where he passed, where he would have kicked.

“We’ve scored over 900 points, so we don’t need to panic. Very relaxed on it. Frustrated, but relaxed on the whole thing. I think the belief is still there and they know.

“We haven’t lost any form, we haven’t lost our ability to play. We’ve just got a couple of things wrong and sometimes that happens.”

Arthur admitted the intention was to keep Handley at fullback, regardless of who they play at the weekend.

“Yeah, he’s fullback. I thought he’d done a really good job. He ran 300 metres. He was in position all the time.

“Fullback in our team, it’s not easy, but I think it’s a comfortable role because of the field position that we dominate. The opposition are having to kick out of red zone all the time.

“He didn’t get found out with his positional play. Defensively, he was good with the numbers. Like I said, he just got one pass wrong on his left and one pass wrong on his right.

The one on the left with the flick pass, that’s the same as if he was playing in the centres. The one on the right, he’s not used to doing a lot of work left or right pass around teams because he’s usually on the left. He’s already done 100 reps of that today and we’ve got five sessions.

“He’ll be fine. We’re making the best of what it is. I’ve moved him from the wing to the centre. Everyone said I was crazy and off my head. He was one of the best wingers in the game. Now he’s one of the best centres.

“I reckon if we left him at full-back, we don’t want to because we’ve got the best fullback alongside Jai Field in Lachie Miller, those sort of guys. I reckon Ash could be in the top couple of fullbacks too if we wanted.”