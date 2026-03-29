Leeds boss Brad Arthur admitted the decision to drop Harry Newman for the Rhinos’ clash with Warrington Wolves was ‘tough’, but praised the work of replacement Jack Bird.

Rhinos youth product Newman – who will join new NRL franchise Perth Bears at the end of this season – has had a mixed start to 2026.

Leaving a lot to be desired in his showing away in defeat at Hull FC last weekend, head coach Arthur made the decision to omit him from his squad for Sunday afternoon’s home game against an unbeaten Warrington side.

Replacement Bird and his team-mates got the job done in the end as they edged a humdinger 26-22.

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Leeds Rhinos coach addresses ‘tough’ Harry Newman omission as replacement assessed

Post-match, Arthur was asked about his decision to leave Newman out, and provided an honest response.

The Leeds boss said: “It was tough.

“He’s carrying a couple of little bumps, but I just thought it was the right thing to do this week to let him get on top of his body.”

Bird got the nod ahead of Newman and marked his home debut for Leeds with an impressive performance which included a crucial second half try.

The former Wests Tigers ace joined the Rhinos earlier this season, penning a two-year deal.

Arthur detailed: “He’s been in with the team training for four or five weeks now, so I wanted to freshen it up a little bit.

“We’re going into a five-day turnaround this week, so there might be a couple of adjustments.

“He did a really good job. I think that was helped by Crofty (Brodie Croft) and Macca (James McDonnell) on the inside of him.

“That right-edge did a really good job today. It helps when everyone does their job because it allows everyone else to play their role.”