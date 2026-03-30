Off-contract Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur delivered a fiery but respectful response on his future when asked about his name being linked to the vacant Manly Sea Eagles job, with a deadline of June 30 set for his decision.

Arthur joined Leeds midway through the 2024 Super League campaign, initially penning a contract until the end of that season.

He then agreed an extension for 2025, and eventually penned a new one-year deal to remain in the hotseat at Headingley for 2026.

The Australian’s future was among the main talking points in Super League throughout 2025, and would appear to be heading the same way this year just a couple of months into the season.

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Leeds Rhinos coach sets record straight on future as deadline set amid fresh NRL links

Following the departure of Manly head coach Anthony Seibold, 51-year-old Arthur has been among the names linked with that job.

He is, of course, a vastly experienced NRL coach having taken charge of Parramatta Eels in more than 260 first-grade games Down Under.

Arthur’s Leeds side have made a positive start to the new Super League season, and beat Warrington Wolves 26-22 at Headingley on Sunday evening.

Following that victory, he addresses his future, saying: “I’ve got until June 30. On June 29, I’ll tell everyone what I’m doing. I’m not trying to drag it out, but it is hard for me being away from Australia.

“I feel like I’ve come here and honoured everything that I said I was going to do. I’m trying to make the club a better club, and the players are buying in.

“What happens back in Australia – I’ve got no control over.”

Sydney-born Arthur’s son Jake is now in the UK playing at Hull FC alongside wife Michelle and daughter Charlotte. Youngest son Matt however remains Down Under as a Newcastle Knights player.

The Rhinos boss continued: “I’m committed to this team right now, and I’ve got until June 30 to make a decision.

“I reckon I’ve been pretty honest and fair all the way through

“I don’t think it’s fair on the club that we keep having these conversations. I’m committed to the club. What will be will be.”