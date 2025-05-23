Brad Arthur has again reiterated that he has made no decision on his future as Leeds Rhinos coach and insists nobody has been offered his job for 2026: but accepts he has interviewed for the Perth job.

Speculation continues to persist over whether or not Arthur will be in Super League next year. He has held an interview with the NRL about becoming the first head coach of the Bears when they enter the competition in 2027, but it now appears he will be overlooked.

That could lean towards an extended stay in England, though Arthur has insisted family ties will always pull him back to Australia at some stage.

But he has once again stressed that nobody, including himself, the Rhinos or Perth, have made a decision on what happens next year.

When asked for his response on the latest noise surrounding himself, Arthur said: “I’m the coach at the moment. What’s the coaching noise? I’m not up to date with all the media.

“I haven’t made a decision on what I’m doing yet. Unless you’re trying to replace me. Like I’ve said all the way through, I’ve got two boys at home that I’m desperate to get home to at some stage but there has been no pressure.”

Arthur was then asked if he had spoken to Perth, and replied: “At some stage yeah.”

And then when asked if reports Steve McNamara had been offered the job at AMT Headingley in 2026 were true, Arthur said: “Not that I know of.

“I haven’t said I’m not here next year. “I’m just worried about every game as it comes, week to week. There’s no pressure from anyone to make a decision.”

Arthur hinted that the same 17 that defeated Hull FC last week will take to the field on Saturday afternoon against Castleford Tigers.

Ethan Clark-Wood has been named in the 21, but he will play reserve grade this week.