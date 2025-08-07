Leeds boss Brad Arthur says there is nothing more anyone connected to the Rhinos can do to influence his decision on whether to stay or go, with that verdict expected to be delivered on Monday.

Having only initially penned a deal until the end of the 2024 campaign, and then another one-year contract ahead of the 2025 campaign, Arthur’s future has been a big talking point for months.

The Australian – who spent a decade at the helm of Parramatta Eels prior to his arrival at Headingley – has repeatedly admitted that his family ties are drawing him back Down Under, with absence making the heart grow fonder.

But he has also stated that the winning formula Leeds have found this term under his tutelage is making his decision a difficult one.

And on Friday night, it’s fair to say that decision probably got even harder.

Brad Arthur makes passionate admission on Leeds Rhinos future following Leigh Leopards win

Earlier this week, Arthur revealed the Rhinos had tabled a multi-year deal his way, and that his decision on whether to remain with the club beyond the end of this year would be made this coming Monday after discussions with his family.

Friday night saw the Rhinos record a 22-14 win away against high-flying Leigh to move up to fourth on the Super League ladder and within one competition point of the Leopards in third with just six games remaining.

Post-match, Arthur admitted: “I love winning and I’ve really enjoyed my time here, I love it.

“The club can’t do any more than what they’ve done for me, I’m so grateful.

“The players can’t do any more than what they’ve done for me, it’s purely just a decision based around my family.

“But I’m in a good place to be able to make that decision now.”