Brad Arthur insists there is no deadline for him to make a decision on whether he will coach Leeds Rhinos in 2026: but admits if he was pushed to decide now, he wouldn’t be able to commit next season due to family reasons.

Leeds are keen to retain Arthur on a long-term deal, and the Australian admits he is settled in England and is enjoying the challenge of restoring the Rhinos to the upper echelons of Super League.

Arthur’s future came up once again this week after he admitted he would be keen to explore an opportunity to coach in the NRL.

And with his two young sons still in Australia and Matt set to make his debut for Newcastle Knights this weekend, Arthur concedes family is a big part of his decision – and the one thing that could potentially prevent him from staying in 2026.

He said: “Of course I’d love to get an opportunity to coach in the NRL but the situation hasn’t changed for me.

“I’ve got two boys that have been away from for nine months and it’s hard. I don’t know how I’m going to feel in the next two months, let alone another seven months.

“I’m a dad, my youngest boy makes his debut for Newcastle this week and I’m not there. That’s the hardest bit for me, purely family.”

Arthur reiterated, though, that he was thoroughly enjoying his time in England away from family issues.

He said: “In terms of job satisfaction, I love it here. The people here are great, I like working with this team and we’re getting better.

“I probably need another full pre-season but the club is building strong and Bleasey (Ian Blease) is putting together a good list. Paul Caddick is committed to putting together a good team.

“Both those guys are aware, there’s no pressure from the club. We sat down last week and until they need a dead-set cut-off date, they’re comfortable letting it flow. It’s just a family situation. It’s as simple as that.

“It was just a conversation and now it’s turned into a media story but it’s the same answer I’ve been giving all the way through. Job satisfaction is great, I just miss my boys and being a dad.”

Arthur also stressed that he is not interested in financial discussions or thrashing out a deal of a particular length: he just needs to know he will be able to commit to the club in 2026.

“The option has always been there, there hasn’t been a formal offer because there doesn’t need to be,” he continued. “If I want to stay one year, four years, whatever. That’s not the issue.

“It’s not about money, the length of the term, it’s just whether I can be away from the two boys for much longer. I don’t need anything formal, it’s just me making the decision I want to stay.”

But Arthur admitted that if he was pushed to make a call now, it would be a difficult decision.

He said: “I was only coming for ten weeks initially but because I love the place and the players, and I saw an opportunity from those guys, that’s why I stayed. I wasn’t sure what to expect.

“I didn’t really have an idea of what I was going to do and it’s the same as right now. If I was pushed for a decision right now, I wouldn’t be able to commit for next year. Once I make a commitment I won’t turn my back on it.”