Brad Arthur makes huge admission on Leeds Rhinos future amid NRL declaration

Leeds boss Brad Arthur has revealed he’d ‘like to go home’ to the NRL, and has admitted he’s ‘holding the Rhinos off’ in their quest to get him to sign a new contract.

Sydney native Arthur arrived at Headingley in July 2024, and had initially only agreed a deal until the end of that season.

The 50-year-old though agreed a one-year extension for the current campaign, and reports have already circled this year around him being offered a 10-year contract by Leeds to try and keep him at the club.

Whether those reports are true or not remains to be seen, but Arthur has now spoken out on his future, and it doesn’t look to be good news from a Rhinos perspective.

Arthur had never been involved in Super League prior to joining Leeds having taken charge of over 250 games as Parramatta Eels head coach between 2014 and 2024.

Sons Jakob (Manly Sea Eagles) and Matthew (Newcastle Knights) are still plying their trade in the NRL, and that family element is playing a big role in his preference to return Down Under.

Speaking to Australian outlet Code Sports, Arthur said: “It’s hard to not be there with the boys… they (Leeds) want me to stay, but I’m holding them off a bit.

“I’m enjoying it, I really am. But I want to coach in the NRL again and I’d like to come home.

“I’m not praying for any coach getting moved on, but at some stage halfway through the year, a couple of the teams will be under pressure.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?

“Hopefully I’ll get another chance and see what happens.”

