Brad Arthur insists Jake Connor has done enough to be mentioned in conversations for an England recall after another stellar display on Friday evening.

Connor was sensational yet again as Leeds picked up another impressive victory, this time beating third-placed Leigh Leopards to climb above Adrian Lam’s side.

Connor scored a try, had a hand in several others and kicked eight from eight from the tee to underline his England hopes yet again – despite speculation that he may be left out of Shaun Wane’s latest performance squad, which will be named on Monday.

But Arthur insisted: “He’s done enough to get a mention.

“We’ve got some good representation in there already and if the boys keep playing well, it enhances their opportunities.

“All of the individual rewards can only be achieved if the team perform.”

The Rhinos continued their fine recent form with another eye-catching win, though they were without Riley Lumb and James Bentley.

Arthur revealed after the game that Bentley was left out due to illness, with Lumb rotated in favour of Alfie Edgell.

He said: “Bentos is a bit crolk and we’ve got the luxry that we’ve got good depth in our squad. We’re reasonably healthy and we don’t have to push blokes when we don’t have to. Riley has played 15 games straight, more than we thought he should.”

Both will come back into contention next weekend when Leeds travel to Hull KR in a mouthwatering clash that pits first versus third in Super League.

