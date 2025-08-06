Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has revealed he has given son Jake advice on a possible move to Hull FC – and admits him making the switch to Super League could influence his own decision to stay in England.

Arthur is just days away from a deadline on his own future. Leeds have tabled a multi-year offer to the Australian to keep him at the club beyond the end of this season.

Reports from Hull Live have suggested that Arthur’s son, Jake, has been given permission to explore options away from Newcastle Knights for next year – with Hull FC emerging as a possible transfer destination for the 22-year-old.

The Leeds coach will sit down with his entire family this weekend, after he has led the Rhinos against Leigh Leopards and both Jake and Matt have played in the NRL, to reach a decision on his own future in Super League.

But he conceded that the prospect of Jake playing in England would influence that decision.

He said: “It helps. But I’ve still got another young bloke (Matt) over there so I’m leaving him in the lurch. They’re things we’re going to discuss on Sunday but it certainly helps having him here. There’s a lot of moving parts to it. I wish it was simple but it isn’t.”

Arthur Snr admitted Jake has ‘got an opportunity’ to play in England in 2026 – though he did not reveal Hull were the club in question, despite it being widely reported that they are the frontrunners for his signature.

And he said he has consulted with his son on the potential benefits of playing in England.

He smiled: “I’ve given him advice but he’s 22 now, he doesn’t want to listen to me!

“He’s at a stage of his career where he’s getting an opportunity this weekend to play and he’s grateful for Newcastle giving him an opportunity. But he’s got an opportunity over here where he might be able to run his own team. That’s up to him. I’ve told him it’s a good competition.”