Reports in Australia have suggested that Brad Arthur is set to accept Leeds Rhinos’ multi-year contract offer to remain with the club in 2026 and beyond.

Arthur had insisted earlier this week that he would not make a definitive decision on his future until Monday, having consulted with his family over whether or not to accept a lucrative offer from Leeds to remain in Super League.

However, he did suggest he had an inkling on what he wanted to do, but said any final call would wait until after he had spoken with his family, and after Leeds’ game against Leigh Leopards on Thursday.

But the Daily Telegraph are now suggesting that Arthur is ‘leaning towards’ accepting the offer and handing the Rhinos a major boost.

Leeds have been nervously waiting to learn whether or not Arthur would continue to coach the club in 2026 after the Australian’s huge impact at AMT Headingley in his first 12 months in charge.

He has transformed Leeds into genuine title contenders after back-to-back eighth-placed finishes in 2023 and 2024.

But he now, according to reports Down Under, will give Leeds the answer they want in the coming days.

According to the report from the Telegraph, Arthur’s contract will have a release clause that would allow him to take up an opportunity in the NRL should he wish to do so.

But for 2026 at least, it appears Arthur will commit his future to Super League and to Leeds.

He had hinted earlier this week that the prospect of son Jake penning a deal with Hull FC would help make a decision about whether or not to stay easier. His other son, Matt, will still be an NRL player in 2026.

But it looks as though the man who has won plenty of admirers in such a short space of time at Leeds will now sign on the dotted line according to those reports in Australia.