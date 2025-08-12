Legendary former Leeds Rhinos prop Barrie McDermott has raised a glass towards Brad Arthur’s decision to stay at Headingley, declaring: “This could be the start of something special.”

After months of conjecture, and agonising over his future, Arthur has agreed to remain at Leeds beyond this season after penning a deal to keep him at the club for at least the 2026 campaign.

A rolling contract is in place for beyond that and 2004 Grand Final winner McDermott is delighted with the former Parramatta Eels coach’s commitment.

The Rhinos have finished eighth in the past two seasons, but Arthur has transformed them into a respected force again and they lie fifth with six rounds remaining.

Sky Sports pundit McDermott told Love Rugby League: “Leeds Rhinos fans will be buzzing about Brad Arthur’s decision to stay at Headingley – and rightly so.

“Brad’s not been in the job long, but you can already see the change in this Leeds side — sharper standards, tougher mentality, and belief running right through the squad.

“Now he’s staying, I think the Rhinos could be on the verge of something big.

“Leeds have taken down league leaders Hull KR away from home and nicked a dramatic win at Leigh last week thanks to Brodie Croft’s late magic.

“With six games left, they’re only two points off second place — right in the hunt for a strong play-off push.”

The Rhinos have won eight Super League titles but none since 2017, when Brian McDermott oversaw an emotional Grand Final victory over Castleford Tigers in Rob Burrow and Danny McGuire’s last appearances for the club.

David Furner, Richard Agar and Rohan Smith all failed to fashion Leeds into a championship-winning force and it remains to be seen if Arthur can deliver the Super League trophy.

McDermott reasoned: “Too many changes in recent years have kept Leeds from building momentum.

“Now they are keeping Arthur, they have the continuity they need to turn promise into silverware.”

McDermott is a big fan of uncompromising Arthur’s hard-nosed approach and refusal to settle for second-best.

He added: “Arthur’s NRL experience shows — tough training sessions, a no-excuses culture, and every player knowing their job.

“Senior men like Brodie Croft and Jake Connor are thriving under his watch.

“Supporters’ panels and social media were full of backing for Arthur to stay. That unity between the stands and squad is rare — and powerful.

“Brad Arthur staying isn’t just about a good coach sticking around — it’s about keeping the momentum, ambition, and steel that’s put Leeds back into contention of lifting trophies because that’s what this great club wants and deserves.”