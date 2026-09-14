Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has left the door ajar for the club to potentially bring former prop Sam Lisone back to the club in 2027.

Lisone has been suspended by Hull FC according to reports which emerged on Monday morning, leaving his future at the Black and Whites in real jeopardy just one year into the two-year deal he signed at the end of last season.

That would likely put a number of clubs on alert over a move for the forward, who is still only 32 and revered as a cult hero from his time at AMT Headingley.

Arthur teases Sam Lisone move

And it appears Leeds could be one club who would be interested – with Arthur sensationally admitting to Love Rugby League that there is ‘no reason’ the Rhinos would rule out a move to bring him back if he was available and on the market.

However, he was keen to stress that Leeds had not agreed a deal to sign Lisone or even launched a move to bring him back to West Yorkshire yet: just that they would consider it as an option if it became a reality.

“I love Sam,” Arthur said.

“We never wanted him to leave. I felt like I managed to connect with him pretty well and I had a fair level of trust with him. I got him playing at 116kg and I used to players to work with him. I don’t know what his situation is, what our situation is.. but if everything aligned in the right way, there’s no reason we wouldn’t have him back. I don’t know what’s happening with that, though.

“He was provided.. not a better opportunity.. but better financial circumstances and he has to look after himself, I get it. I’ve learned not to take that personally, it’s just part of the game. We’ve got guys leaving now and we’re not saying they could never come back. I’m not saying we’re signing him, a few things would have to work out! But I really enjoyed my time with him, yeah.”

Leeds’ forward situation

Leeds are in the hunt for a forward to complete their squad for 2027, and do have a quota spot spare to be able to make a signing from overseas.

There is uncertainty over the future of Matt Lodge, who only signed a short-term in the summer and could yet still return to Australia.

Meanwhile, moves for the likes of Braden Uele have ultimately not come off – leaving Leeds in the market for a middle and a familiar face in the shape of Lisone now seemingly set to re-enter the market.

Hull have not commented on Lisone’s situation, with the prop left out of the team that won at AMT Headingley on Friday night for ‘personal reasons’.

But Arthur has seemingly left the door open for Leeds to consider a return should the forward exit the MKM Stadium in the off-season – which would hand them a major boost on the recruitment front for a player the Rhinos coach knows very well.