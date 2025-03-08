Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has lauded forward Jarrod O’Connor ahead of his 100th appearance for the club, stating he wants 17 of him in his team.

O’Connor, son of Wigan Warriors icon Terry O’Connor, joined the Leeds academy from Widnes in 2019 and later made his senior debut in 2020.

“We’re looking for 17 Jarrod’s”

The forward, who is capable of playing both hooker and loose forward, has become a regular feature in the Leeds 17-man match-day squad since then, and ahead of his 100th appearance in Blue and Amber, he has earned high praise from head coach Arthur.

“The things I’m pushing about the choices the players make, he’s all that,” Arthur told members of the media ahead of his side’s clash with Catalans Dragons this weekend. “He’s a competitor. We’re looking for 17 Jarrod’s, 17 competitors.”

He added: “That’s what he brings to the team, he brings that energy. He gets a few things wrong, here and there, but you just love his intent and his purpose.”

“He’s also getting better at making the right decisions for the team when he gets emotional and full of energy.”

O’Connor is once again set to feature in the Leeds 17-man squad, likely from the bench, as his side venture to the South of France to face Les Dracs.

Leeds are bang in form though, with two wins from their opening three Super League games, and a win in Perpignan could see them climb up to third in the table.

O’Connor looks ahead to 100th game

Reaching 100 games for a club is always a big occasion, and O’Connor detailed his excitement at reaching that tally this weekend.

“Yeah it should be a good trip,” he told the Leeds Rhinos YouTube channel. “I’m excited for it and glad to reach 100 games for such a big club.”

In a weird twist of fortune, his 100th appearance will also come against the side he made his Leeds debut against, the Catalans Dragons.

“It’s a bit of a crazy moment (doing it against Catalans),” he added. “I didn’t think I’d reach it this soon.

“After my debut, I’ve had a few seasons without injuries so I’ve been really fortunate and got there (to 100 appearances) quickly and can’t wait to get out there.”

He also jokingly said he’d take the kicks at goal to mark the occasion: “I’ve told Brad I’ll goal kick and I’ve told Jake he can do one!”

Whilst he touched on his lack of injuries, O’Connor has spent some time on the sidelines this year already after picking up a knee injury in the Rhinos pre-season win over Wakefield Trinity, but he detailed he now feels back to his best after returning to the field.

“It feels 100%, I’ve not even felt it for a few weeks now so I’m glad it’s all mended. I’ve also returned on the early side of the window (8-10 weeks) so I’m really happy to be back.”

