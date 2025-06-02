Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur could be set for a sensational return to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans, according to reports Down Under.

With Arthur‘s contract at Headingley up come the end of the year, there has been plenty of discourse around his future virtually since the start of this season.

The Australian has made no secret of his desire to return Down Under, publicly expressing that wish with his family ties stated as a pulling factor to return home.

Leeds though are believed to want the 51-year-old to extend his stay, with the Rhinos currently sat 3rd on the Super League ladder after Saturday’s 22-18 win at home against Wakefield Trinity.

Brad Arthur latest as Leeds Rhinos coach ‘shopped’ to NRL basement boys

It had appeared that the Super League side had ridden the wave somewhat when Arthur’s name dropped out of the picture to take charge of the NRL‘s new franchise Perth Bears, who will enter the elite competition Down Under in 2027.

But now, reports in Australia suggest that a return to the NRL might not be too far away at all for Arthur, who is being linked with the Titans‘ job.

With the team sat bottom of the pile in the NRL having lost eight of their first 11 games this term, pressure is mounting on current Titans boss Des Hasler, who was appointed ahead of 2024 on a three-year deal.

Aussie outlet The Courier Mail are now reporting though that Hasler’s contract contains clauses which require the Titans to reach the finals this year, which looks incredibly unlikely.

Further reports Down Under also state that Arthur’s management team have reached out to chiefs on the Gold Coast, throwing the ex-Parramatta Eeels boss’ name in the hat to replace Hasler should things continue to go pear-shaped this term.

For now, Arthur’s focus will remain on trying to guide Leeds into Super League‘s play-offs for the first time since 2022, when the Rhinos reached the Grand Final under the tutelage of former boss Rohan Smith.

