Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur was in complimentary mood after watching Jake Connor inspire his side to another victory on Thursday – saying they wouldn’t have won without him.

Connor was sensational in the second half of Leeds’ comeback win over St Helens which took them two points clear at the top of the Super League table.

It further emphasised why Connor is now one of Super League’s premiere players and why an England call-up is surely looming later this year.

And Arthur insisted that a stern talking to at half-time was perhaps the secret behind his inspired second half display.

He said: “The good thing about Jake is I can just be honest with him and that’s how he likes it. He knew straight away his things weren’t working out.

“Some of his timing was off and sometimes it’s hard for a half-back. The rest of the team aren’t getting their role right and he gets frustrated – and he took it out on the referee. In the second half he focussed on his performance and on the team and his composure won us that game tonight.

“I’m so proud of him. His family should be proud of him too; he’s a very good person and an extremely good father. His composure showed in the second half – if we don’t have him on the field I don’t think we win that game.”

Arthur admitted he would have loved to have worked with Connor earlier in his career – and said his transformation from a fullback to a leading scrum-half is something that should not be written off lightly.

Arthur added: “I can only give him some guidance about what he can do in those pressure situations. Let him understand the responsibility he wants to take on of being in control of this team. The consequences that come with it, both good and bad.

“Ultimately it’s up to him, but he’s got to make those choices and he’s really thrived in it. It’s tough to go from the role he had to going to a seven, guys take years and years to get on top of that and he’s taken months. It would have been nice if I could have got my hands on him when he was 25.”