Leeds boss Brad Arthur believes the three weeks Harry Newman spent on loan at Hull FC will be a pivotal moment in his career, with the centre now back bang in form for the Rhinos.

Newman was among the try-scorers on Thursday night as Super League table toppers Leeds thrashed second-place Warrington Wolves 34-6 in their own backyard.

His try at the Halliwell Jones Stadium was the centre’s sixth in the Rhinos’ last four games, with that hot streak coming on the back of a few weeks away.

Those three weeks were spent at fellow Super League outfit Hull, with the seven-time England international lining up for the Black and Whites against St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Toulouse Olympique.

‘He’ll look back and say it was probably the best thing that happened to him’

Newman’s stint at Hull came after he was dropped by Leeds head coach Arthur following a disappointing start to the campaign with numerous subpar performances.

Australian ace Jack Bird joined the club early on in the season, and had taken Newman’s place. Now though, it’s Newman keeping Bird out of the table-topping Rhinos side.

Post-match on Thursday night, Arthur said to the media: “At the time (when he was sent to Hull), I told him this would be a turning point in his career for him.

“He’ll look back and say it was probably the best thing that happened to him.

“He was probably thinking I was off my head (at the time), but I think sometimes there are pivotal moments in players’ careers where they have to face adversity and it’s how you come out of the other side of it.”

A product of Leeds’ youth system, Newman made his senior debut for the club back in July 2017 against Wigan Warriors.

He’s now just nine games off the landmark of 150 Rhinos appearances, with his permanent Headingley exit fast approaching having agreed to join new NRL franchise Perth Bears ahead of next season.

With plenty of praise for the 26-year-old, Arthur added: “He’s done a really good job, he’s knuckled down and he’s improved his effort area.

“His GPS at the moment, the last three or four games, is through the roof.

“It keeps putting pressure on me each week with team selection for these guys.”