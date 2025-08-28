Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur heads to Hull FC for the first time on Saturday – confident that his son Jake has made the right decision to join them after his move to Super League was confirmed

Arthur’s Rhinos travel to the MKM Stadium overflowing with self-belief after destroying leaders Hull Kingston Rovers 28-6 last Thursday.

The Black and Whites are another club on the rise and John Cartwright’s squad will be bolstered by the arrival of Jake Arthur on a two-year deal from next season.

The 22-year-old half-back, who will partner Aidan Sezer in 2026, has an impressive pedigree after spells at Parramatta Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Newcastle Knights.

The playmaker’s move to Super League played a part in his father committing to Leeds for at least the 2026 campaign.

“Yes, it’s good and it certainly helped with my decision,” said the Rhinos boss. “We’ve known for a while now that Jake had made that decision to commit to Hull FC, so he’s looking forward to it and it will be nice to have him around.

“He’s still not going to be living very close to us, but he will be a lot closer than on the other side of the world.”

Arthur denied playing any significant role in his eldest son joining the Black and Whites.

He added: “I haven’t had much involvement at all – he’s his own man and needs to make his own decisions. I think his mother helped him out a bit more. He had questions about England, where to live, flights and things like that.

“I’ve pretty much stayed out of it and I’m just glad he’s comfortable in making a decision that’s best for him. Do I think Super League will bring the best out of Jake? Yes, I think so and I hope so but that’s up to him.”

Leeds need to keep winning in their pursuit of a potential top-two finish and Arthur added: “With each week, each game gets bigger.

“We’re doing a lot of good things at the moment and we want to continue to do that. We’re in control of the team we want to be and what we want to look like.

“That’s taken a bit of work to get there, so we need to keep control of that. But Hull FC play a really good style of footie; they’re tough, they fight to the death and compete very hard.

“John has said that they’re in control of their own destiny, so every game is a Grand Final for them.”