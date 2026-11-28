Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has explained that the emergence of several youngsters and pre-existing salary cap constraints have shaped his side’s recruitment strategy heading into the 2027 season.

The West Yorkshire outfit have seen several high-profile names leave Headingley this off-season, with the likes of Brodie Croft, James McDonnell, Harry Newman, Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and Ryan Hall, among others, all departing.

Leeds have made seven signings ahead of the 2027 season, in the form of Morgan Gannon, Dylan Walker, Edenn Rogers-Smith, Nick Cotric, Wiremu Greig, Hugo Salabio and Delaine Gittens-Bedward, but have also faced criticism for their dealings in the market.

Brad Arthur explains Leeds Rhinos recruitment plan as young guns get backing

But they are not thin on the ground, either, with Leeds having a crop of young players already pushing into the senior ranks. Presley Cassell is arguably the headline name among that group, but the likes of Tom Nicholson-Watton, Zak Lloyd, Ben Littlewood, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, George Brown and Fergus McCormack have all got Super League experience under their belt too.

“I feel sorry for Bleasey (Ian Blease, Leeds’ sporting director),” explained Arthur. “When you’re putting your list together, the first thing you need to look at is how much room you have on the (salary) cap. From there, you need to look at short-term and long-term priorities, and then from there, value for money.

“You bring guys into your squad; like we brought Jake Connor on an opportunity-type contract, he then gets Man of Steel and deserves more money. When Ben Littlewood, Lloydy (Zak Lloyd), Presley (Cassell) and Fergus (McCormack) start to get an opportunity and play well, you can’t keep paying them (academy money).

“It’s just what happens,” he continued. “Every time you have to pay some of the kids you’ve brought through a little bit more, which they deserve, that eats into your cap.

“That’s why we’ve brought in a couple of experienced players to cover our specialist positions, but we’ve got some good kids here that we need to put some time into.

“We could bring in more heavy hitters and top-liners, but would everyone have been happy with Zak Lloyd, Presley Cassell, Ben Littlewood and Fergus McCormack going to another club? I doubt it. You can’t have your cake and eat it too; it’s just the way it is.”

Possible starters?

The opportunities for Leeds’ youngsters are certainly there for the taking, too, with a couple of spots still left to be filled in their run-on group. Arthur has already given his full backing to Brown as his starting half-back this year, after impressing in his outings last season before an ACL injury, and he added that there could also be a spot ready in the outside backs unit too.

“With Crofty (Brodie Croft) leaving, George Brown is going to come into that and get an opportunity 18 months before what I’d outlined originally,” he said. “He’s going to do a good job for us.”

“I think on our right edge, there’s an opportunity for one of our young guys to step up. Nic Cotric has come in but we’re looking at right wing at this stage, so four or five guys are vying for that centre spot.”

That possibly leaves the door ajar for another few debuts, too, with the likes of Oscar Brown, Oliver Smart, Harley Thomas and Marcus Qareqare possible options to slot into that centre spot. Elsewhere, Max Simpson could also be promoted into the run-on side upon his return to fitness, with him currently sidelined with an ACL injury.