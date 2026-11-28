Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur has been namechecked as a possible target for the Melbourne Storm head coach role, according to reports down under.

The Storm are set to launch their search for Craig Bellamy’s replacement in the near future, with him stepping down from his post at the end of the 2027 season.

Brad Arthur namechecked as possible Melbourne Storm target

According to reports from Code Sports, Arthur is among a handful of coaches expected to be approached for the position, alongside the likes of current Brisbane Broncos boss Michael Maguire, Newcastle Knights assistant Brett White, North Queensland Cowboys assistant Blake Green and Canterbury Bulldogs’ Adam O’Brien.

Elsewhere, current Melbourne staff members Marc Brentnall, Aaron Bellamy and Ryan Hinchcliffe could also be in the running

The shortlist comes after previous number one contender, Storm icon and former Queensland Maroons boss Billy Slater, ruled himself out of the running for the post; despite previously being named as a ‘natural fit’.

“He would be a wonderful coach of the Melbourne Storm, be a wonderful coach anywhere,” Melbourne Storm director of football, Frank Ponissi, told SENQ Breakfast of Slater.

“But in particular at our football club, given his history and connection here and the fact that he’s continued coaching here one day a week since his retirement at the end of 2018.

“And given what he’s done with Origin and the experience he’s gained, he would just be a natural fit. There’s no doubt about it.

“But all my conversations with Billy, he’s quite adamant that he at this stage of his life, he’s not interested in being a head coach.

“And the fact that he’s even stopped being a Queensland Origin coach … that really surprised me.

“So, I would be extremely surprised if he had a change of heart and put his name up for consideration. But if he did, I’d be the happiest person going around.

“You never say never, but from my conversations I think it’d be unlikely.”

Arthur would be an excellent choice given his experience with both Parramatta Eels and Leeds Rhinos, but he is currently under contract at Headingley through to 2028 after penning a fresh extension last season.

Craig Bellamy to retire from coaching in 2027

The search for Bellamy’s replacement has been triggered by confirmation that 2027 will be his final season at the Storm, with the long-standing coach set to retire.

Bellamy has enjoyed a decorated 25-year stint in the Melbourne hot seat, taking over as head coach back in 2003, leading his side to five NRL Premierships and six Minor Premierships as well as coaching 628 games. That tally makes him just the fourth coach in NRL history to surpass the 600-game mark.

In that time, he has also been named Dally M Coach of the Year a record seven times.

“I love this Club and everything it represents, the people, our history and our fans. I still have huge passion for the job and I’m excited about what we can achieve together in 2027,” Bellamy said in a statement.

“While 2027 will be my final season as senior coach, I’m determined to make the most of the opportunity and give everything I can to our Club and our players.

“We’ve got a great group of players coming through, along with an outstanding coaching and performance team. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them, helping develop our players and making sure we keep improving as a Club.

“I’ve always said I’ll continue coaching while I believe I can make a positive contribution, and I feel I can still do that. I also feel the time is right to make 2027 my final year.”

Commenting further on Bellamy’s impending retirement, Melbourne Storm chairman, Matt Tripp, added: “Craig is one of the greatest coaches in the history of rugby league, and we’re proud of everything he has achieved in the game. We’re also delighted he’ll have one final season in charge in 2027,” Tripp said.

“While we would obviously love to have Craig coaching our team forever, we understand how significant this decision is and are incredibly grateful that we will have another season with him leading our Club.

“His record speaks for itself, but what continues to impress us is the passion, energy, and commitment he brings to the role every single day.

“Craig has built an incredible coaching and performance team around him and remains deeply invested in developing our players and improving our results in 2027.

“We know how much 2027 will mean to Craig, our players, staff, members and fans. We’re determined to make it a special final season for him as our senior coach, with an exciting calendar of events, including a memorable farewell game at AAMI Park.

“Craig has given so much to Melbourne Storm and rugby league, and we look forward to celebrating his remarkable contribution while continuing to chase Premiership success in 2027.”