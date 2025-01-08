Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has hinted that the situation concerning his family will largely shape whether or not he will remain in charge at AMT Headingley in 2026.

Arthur agreed a one-year extension to the initial short-term contract he signed upon arriving at Leeds last summer, ensuring he would be coaching the Rhinos for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

Leeds have insisted they are willing to let Arthur take his time on a decision over whether he commits to longer, with the Rhinos hopeful he will stay for a prolonged period.

Arthur has not hidden his desire to coach in the NRL at one stage, and reaffirmed that passion again at Leeds’ media day on Wednesday. But crucially, he revealed that the happiness of his family will play a bearing in what happens beyond this year.

Arthur conceded it was ‘tough’ being away from his two sons and while his wife and daughter have relocated to England – with his daughter putting her plans to attend university on hold for a year while she lives in the United Kingdom – he admits he will be guided by their happiness.

When asked for the latest on his future, Arthur said: “Nothing at the moment, I’m just going with what it is, working hard with the boys.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. When I first came over I was only coming for 10 weeks and I ended up staying for another 12 months, so we’ll just get the season started and see what happens from there.,

“I love the club, the players have been great, but if you want me to be honest, it’s tough being away from your family. I’ve got two boys back in Australia who I’m not going to see for 11 months, so it’s just how you handle that.”

Arthur also revealed that he would have returned home for 2025 had his wife and daughter not made the decision to permanently move to England alongside him.

He said: “They (his wife and daughter) came over for a couple of weeks, then they went back and forth, which was okay but it was a struggle for me. I said to my wife, I’m not staying here if they don’t come over. I didn’t want to put that pressure on them but I just couldn’t do it.

“They’ve been pretty good in terms of giving up what they want to do, especially my daughter going from school to university who has put that on hold for 12 months. I’m not going to ask those questions of them again for 12 months.”

However, Arthur admitted he was enjoying his experience of coaching and living in England so far.

“It’s a good experience, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given,” the Australian said.

“It’s changed me a little bit and I reckon it’s helped my coaching having to get a team ready in six weeks. I feel like I still want to go back and coach in the NRL at some stage but I feel like I’ll be more equipped for it. My family’s got different experiences out of it as well, getting to travel through Europe, and I’ve totally enjoyed my time here.”