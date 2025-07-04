Brad Arthur admits he remains confused about whether to stay at Leeds Rhinos: but insists his players are making it harder for him to walk away.

With 11 rounds of the Super League season remaining, there is still no clarity on whether or not Arthur will be in the dugout at AMT Headingley next season.

Leeds sporting director Ian Blease has spoke with cautious optimism earlier this week to the Yorkshire Post about his hopes of keeping Arthur. But with his two sons back playing in the NRL, the Australian admits it is a difficult dilemma on a personal level.

Arthur reiterated that message again earlier this week when he spoke with the media and while he insisted there has been no change in his mind as far as he is concerned, there was a subtle hint about how Leeds’ development in 2025 is convincing him to perhaps stay.

But he said he was ‘confused’ about the whole situation.

He said: “Nothing has changed. I’m confused I don’t know. I’m really enjoying my job, I love it here and love working with this group.

“But I miss my two boys. It’s a lifestyle thing. One day it’s all good here, the next day I want to be around them. I don’t know.”

Arthur then admitted that with his wife and daughter settled in England, Leeds’ squad are making his decision undoubtedly more difficult.

He said: “I know everyone wants answers but I don’t have any to give. I’m enjoying every day I’m here. My wife and daughter enjoy it here and if the players keep playing well.. that makes it harder to walk away.”

