Brad Arthur drops early Leeds Rhinos team news as honest admission made on youngster

Leeds Rhinos will name the same match-day 17 for their game against Hull KR on Thursday night, head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed.

Arthur’s side ran in 64 points against their West Yorkshire rivals on Saturday afternoon, and it seems that win has earned all the players another crack against the table-topping Robins.

Leeds sit fourth in the Super League table ahead of the game later this week, but a win would put them level on points with Wigan Warriors in second.

‘We’re going with the same 17’

Speaking ahead of the game, Arthur said: “We don’t have any changes, we’re going with the same 17.

“Those guys did a good job, and we don’t have anyone coming back (from injuries).”

While the same personnel will take to the Headingley turf on Thursday night, Arthur confirmed there will be at least one change to the starting 13, with Jarrod O’Connor coming back into the side as Andy Ackers drops to the bench.

That battle at hooker has become an interesting watch in recent weeks, following Ackers’ return to full fitness and form, but Arthur only views it as a positive thing.

“It creates good, healthy competition, doesn’t it?” said Arthur. “That’s what you need in the team, you need everyone pushing each other for spots.

“Jarrod will go back into the starting team this weekend, as we just needed to provide Ackers with minutes and an opportunity; Jarrod hadn’t done anything wrong to lose that starting spot, and it’s only fair he comes back in.

“The good thing about it is that they both know they’re jostling for that starting spot, and they have to play well, because if they don’t, then the other guy gets the nod. That’s good, though, that’s good for our team.”

‘It’s a good opportunity for him’

Reading between the lines, Arthur’s comments also indicate that young forward Presley Cassell will retain his starting shirt for the game against the league leaders. The academy graduate has made an impressive start to life in Super League after debuting in Leeds’ win over Salford last month, notably earning his first start in the 64-6 win over Castleford. Capping it off, he also scored his first Super League try for the club after some good interplay with Keenan Palasia.

“The good thing about it (having Cassell starting) is Keenan (Palasia) did a good job at leading from the front and our back-rowers were nice and physical, so the rest of the forwards stepped up to make his transition into that role as comfortable as possible. We go another level this weekend, but sometimes you don’t know until you actually put them out there.

“It’s a good opportunity for him, and he’ll certainly get things wrong, but he’ll keep going.

“Nothing seems to faze him, and he showed that at the weekend. It’s another level again, and there are things he’ll want to improve at after this weekend, but the only way you get experience is if you give him experience. I can talk to him about how he needs to start and do this and that, but the only way he’s going to learn is by doing it.”

