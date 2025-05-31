Lachie Miller will be sent for scans on a calf injury as Leeds wait to find out how long they will be without their fullback for: as Brad Arthur again addressed speculation on his future as Rhinos coach.

Miller left the field at half-time and didn’t return during Leeds’ win over Wakefield on Saturday afternoon, which moved Leeds back into Super League’s top three.

Arthur later revealed that Miller has suffered a calf problem that will have to be assessed, heaping praise on the fullback for playing through the pain in the final minutes of the half to get to the interval.

Arthur revealed: “He said his calf was no good we got him through to half-time.

“Until we get the scan on Monday we won’t know but it’s a calf injury. I was super proud of him to brave it out because it gave us time to talk about the changes.

“It cost us an interchange and with the amount of possession they had, our forwards did a really good job. They’ve worked hard in pre-season and that’s the rewards, games like today.”

Leeds moved up to third courtesy of the win and with the Rhinos now being spoken about as possible contenders in 2025, Arthur’s long-term future has again become a topic of conversation.

Asked about whether it would be tough to leave the work he is doing behind if he returns to Australia, Arthur said: “I’ve said all the way through. The only decision I have to make is my family. That’s the only thing holding me back.

“The club, the players and the staff.. they keep buying in. But I’ve got to be a family man. If Bleasey (Ian Blease) pushes me for an answer at some stage I’ll have to give him one. But the club is bigger than one person.”