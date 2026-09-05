Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur admits Lachie Miller’s hamstring injury is ‘not great’ – but has stopped short of ruling him out of the rest of 2026.

Miller left the field in the early exchanges at AMT Headingley on Saturday evening after pulling up without being tackled. He immediately winced and called for help, and had to be aided from the field.

Without Miller, Leeds fell to a heavy 40-8 defeat that was undoubtedly impacted by the loss of their key fullback.

Arthur confirmed to Sky Sports at half-time that the injury was indeed to Miller’s hamstring – before delivering a full and miserable debrief on the situation post-match, with a grim prognosis.

“I don’t know,” he said when asked about the situation. “They don’t think it’s great but I’m not a doctor. He won’t play next week and then we’ve got two weeks (off) after that.. I’m really not sure.”

Arthur admitted it was a huge blow to lose the fullback, but insisted it was not an excuse for how poor the Rhinos were.

He said: “Lachie is a key part of our team and one of our better players. When you lose your fullback, we had to move Chris Hankinson from the back row, but we have to be resilient and overcome that.

“Losing Lachie early didn’t help us but it’s definitely not an excuse. They were to good for us right across the park. Their senior players stepped up and owned their jobs. We created a couple of moments in the second half and we didn’t nail them; every opportunity they created, they took.”

Without Miller, Arthur admitted the likely direction of travel will be for youngster Fergus McCormack to step in at fullback for at least next week’s game against Hull FC.

By then, the Rhinos will likely know just how bad the injury to one of their key players is and whether or not he will be able to feature again this season. Without him, Leeds’ chances of reaching and wining the Grand Final arguably reduce significantly given Miller’s impact on the team this season.

Arthur said: “I’ll need to have a think about it over the weekend but we’ve got young Fergus there, that’s what our pathways are about, and we’ll probably put Fergus straight in.”