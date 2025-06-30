Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease has revealed that he would expect clarity on whether or not Brad Arthur will be coaching the club in 2026 within the next month.

Arthur’s future beyond this year is still uncertain, with the Australian keen to secure an opening in the NRL if one materialises to return to his family. However, he has repeatedly insisted that he would be open to discussions about staying at Leeds if he is happy in England.

There appears to be no immediate decision looming though, with Blease telling Sky Sports‘ The Bench podcast that there is still no commitment either way. Blease did accept, however, that Leeds may have to make that call sooner rather than later.

He said: “I think within the next month or so we need – me and him – to have a professional, honest and open conversation. What’s it looking like – because I’m looking at 2027 for recruitment now.

“I always involved in the head coach, of course I do. He’s the main man; how do you want to play? What type of players are we looking at? I’m on the market doing that job for him.”

Blease admitted that if Arthur did stay in 2026, it would likely be a one-year deal with the possibility of an extension into 2027.

But he also expressed his hopes that Leeds’ players, courtesy of their strong showing in Super League this season, are doing their bit to persuade Arthur to stay for at least one more year.

He said: “We work next door to each other and see each other day. We’ve been open and honest with each other since day one. He’s shared his thoughts about going back to Australia.

“Will that happen? I don’t know. Is he keen to stay here? Yes, probably. Does it change week in, week out? There’s a bit of that because obviously the Perth job was there, and that’s not there now.

“He would still take an NRL job at some point. My job is to convince him to stay here. But players are convincing him bit by bit I think. He’ll have a decision to make and we all will pretty soon.

“I would suggest it would be one year with an option hopefully. If I could convince him on that. What side that option is on would be down to negotiations.”

