Brad Arthur has admitted he does have interest in the prospect of becoming head coach of a new Perth-based NRL franchise: but has insisted no decision has been taken on his future yet.

Arthur has been described as the favourite to take the role at Perth Bears when they enter the NRL in 2027, with an announcement now looming on their admission to the competition.

He told reporters in Australia that he would be open to a conversation about that role, something he reiterated in his own pre-match press conference on Thursday morning.

But Arthur insisted that despite it now feeling inevitable he will leave Leeds at the end of this season, he has stressed nothing has been decided yet.

He said: “I feel like I’ve been honest all the way through and I’ll tell you when I need to tell you something.

“I’m committed to the rest of this year, I love it here, and if an opportunity comes along for me, of course I’d have interest. There’s nothing to consider. We’re rehashing the same stuff we have all the way through.”

When asked about the Perth job, he said: “I’ve got interest in it. But there’s nothing to be interested in because there’s not even an announcement they’re in the competition.

“My immediate focus is right here, right now and what we’ve got going on here. I’m not trying to be rude but I feel like we’re talking about the same stuff.”

Arthur was then asked if he would help sporting director Ian Blease look for his replacement. He said: “If he wants me to help, no worries. But at the minute he doesn’t need to look for a coach – I’m here.”

