Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed that he has missed out on becoming the next England head coach.

Brian McDermott is set to be unveiled as Shaun Wane’s successor on Thursday by the Rugby Football League after he won the race to be named England’s new boss.

Arthur was widely considered to be among the frontrunners but the governing body has opted to go with McDermott, with his track record of delivering silverware and success a major factor in the outcome.

Paul Rowley, Sam Burgess and Steve McNamara were the other three names that were in the running alongside Arthur and McDermott, and while the Australian wouldn’t clarify the reasons as to why he was rejected on Tuesday morning, he did reveal to Love Rugby League that he had been unsuccessful.

“Yeah, I’ve missed out,” he said. “It is what it is. All my focus and attention is still on here on the Rhinos because we’re doing okay.”

When asked if he had been informed as to the reasons why he missed out, Arthur said: “That’s up to them to discuss that with you.

“I’m happy with what I did in the interview and the process and I’m extremely happy here. I love my job at the Rhinos and I’ll just keep cracking on.”

Arthur confirmed on Tuesday that Harry Newman and Jeremiah Mata’utia will spend this week out on loan at Hull FC, and confirmed that there are unlikely to be any changes to his 17-man squad that will take on Catalans this Friday evening at AMT Headingley.

The Rhinos can go clear at the top of the table with a victory against a Catalans side who will be buoyed by their victory over Warrington Wolves last weekend in the south of France.

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