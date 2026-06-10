Leeds coach Brad Arthur admits the club are ‘aware’ that Morgan Gannon is seeking a return to Super League – but stopped short of admitting the Rhinos are pondering a move to bring him back to the club.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Gannon’s management have contacted Super League clubs about a possible return to England.

The forward is understood to be homesick after made the move to New Zealand Warriors at the start of this season. He has made just one NRL appearance to date, which came in the opening round of the season.

Gannon suffered a head knock which left him out for a period before making a return in the Warriors’ reserve team – before another head knock last month.

The forward is now keen to end his stint Down Under early – with Leeds a realistic option for him to return given how they are on the hunt for a replacement for both James McDonnell and Cameron Smith.

Leeds ‘aware’ of Gannon situation

And Arthur confirmed on Wednesday morning that the Rhinos were fully aware of the situation with the forward, and how he wants to come back to Super League.

But Arthur stressed he would not go into too much detail out of respect for Gannon’s personal situation.

He said: “We’re aware of his situation. I think at the moment it’s too early to make too many comments because it’s a personal issue – so we’re better off leaving it out of the public domain.”

Leeds’ salary cap advantage for Gannon

Should Leeds decide to pursue a move for Gannon, they would be in an advantageous position in terms of their salary cap situation.

Gannon would likely have to take a pay cut to come back to Super League, but Leeds would be able to fit him into their cap as a marquee player with only £50,000 of his salary counting on their limit.

That is because he came through the system at AMT Headingley, allowing Leeds to exploit a loophole that other clubs would not be able to utilise.

But with a rebuild of sorts looming at the Rhinos, it remains to be seen whether Gannon is a player of sufficient interest for the club and for Arthur, after the Australian committed his own long-term future to the Rhinos until the end of 2028.

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